Soda City Live: Local tutoring center hosting banquet for youth

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Higher Learning Tutoring Center in Clarendon County is hosting a banquet to honor youth all across the state for their good deeds.

Marsha Dozier-Evans, the founder of Higher Learning Tutoring Center and organizer of the “Every Youth Is Special Banquet” says the banquet will shine the light on our youth in the community.

Everyone’s goals and level of achievement are not the same. So, every child may not make the Honor Roll but there’s something special about that child and we want to shine the light on them!

The special guest speaker for the event is Gamecock great and former University of South Carolina Womens’ Basketball Team, Alaina Coates. To sign-up your child to be recognized at the banquet click the link here.

The deadline for sign-ups is July 20th. The banquet is Saturday, July 23rd from 3pm-5pm at F.E. Dubose Career Center is Manning.

