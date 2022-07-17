SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Local tutoring center hosting banquet for youth

By Billie Jean Shaw
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Higher Learning Tutoring Center in Clarendon County is hosting a banquet to honor youth all across the state for their good deeds.

Marsha Dozier-Evans, the founder of Higher Learning Tutoring Center and organizer of the “Every Youth Is Special Banquet” says the banquet will shine the light on our youth in the community.

Everyone’s goals and level of achievement are not the same. So, every child may not make the Honor Roll but there’s something special about that child and we want to shine the light on them!

The special guest speaker for the event is Gamecock great and former University of South Carolina Womens’ Basketball Team, Alaina Coates. To sign-up your child to be recognized at the banquet click the link here.

The deadline for sign-ups is July 20th. The banquet is Saturday, July 23rd from 3pm-5pm at F.E. Dubose Career Center is Manning.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the USPS after an armed robbery of a letter...
USPS offering $50,000 reward in Orangeburg armed robbery investigation
Ghost the Repo Man has amassed a digital following of 24,300 and counting across all platforms....
Free gas giveaway brings overwhelming response to Columbia
One dead, one injured during suspected road rage incident in Kershaw County
Coroner: 17-year-old dead, one injured during suspected road rage incident in Kershaw County
Ryan Chase Venable, 24
Man arrested in Lexington County after string of break-ins
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died

Latest News

Soda City Live: Every youth is special banquet
Soda City Live: Every youth is special banquet
30th Annual Luau and Dance Showcase
Soda City Live: Columbia’s Ballroom Company hosts 30th annual luau dance showcase
Trustus presents First Date: The Musical
Soda City Live: Final weekend for “First Date: The Musical” at Trustus
30th Annual Luau and Dance Showcase
Soda City Live: 30th Annual Luau and Showcase