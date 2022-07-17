SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Scientists: Water seeping into faults may cause S.C. quakes

(Source: MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 1:51 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Some scientists say water seeping deep underground may be causing earthquakes in South Carolina.

More than 60 earthquakes have been recorded since December around Lugoff and Eglin, northeast of Columbia.

Some geologists suggest an initial December quake may be allowing water from the Wateree River to move into new cracks that opened then, setting off more quakes.

The idea is that water moving above ground can increase pressure on water below ground. That downward pressure can cause the earth to move.

Five earthquakes with a magnitude of more than 3 have been recorded in the area.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the USPS after an armed robbery of a letter...
USPS offering $50,000 reward in Orangeburg armed robbery investigation
Ghost the Repo Man has amassed a digital following of 24,300 and counting across all platforms....
Free gas giveaway brings overwhelming response to Columbia
Ryan Chase Venable, 24
Man arrested in Lexington County after string of break-ins
A Missouri resident infected by a suspected brain-eating amoeba﻿ in an Iowa lake has died....
Swimmer likely infected by brain-eating amoeba﻿ in lake has died
One dead, one injured during suspected road rage incident in Kershaw County
Coroner: 17-year-old dead, one injured during suspected road rage incident in Kershaw County

Latest News

The North Charleston Police Department is investigating an early morning shooting that left 4...
Shooting in North Charleston leaves 4 injured
Deputies say they responded to a report of a shooting at a Intown Suites location.
RCSD investigating shooting on Two Notch Road
One dead, one injured during suspected road rage incident in Kershaw County
Coroner: 17-year-old dead, one injured during suspected road rage incident in Kershaw County
In South Carolina, people can get help by texting HOPE4SC to 741741.
Nationwide 988 suicide prevention lifeline launches Saturday