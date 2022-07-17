RCSD investigating shooting on Two Notch Road
Jul. 17, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead.
Deputies say they responded to a report of a shooting at an Intown Suites location.
Investigators say the shooting took place at 8310 Two Notch Road around 9:30 p.m. on July 16.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.
This is an ongoing investigation, and we will keep you updated as the story develops.
