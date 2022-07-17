SkyView
RCSD investigating shooting on Two Notch Road

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting that left a man dead.

Deputies say they responded to a report of a shooting at an Intown Suites location.

Investigators say the shooting took place at 8310 Two Notch Road around 9:30 p.m. on July 16.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene with a gunshot wound to the upper part of his body.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at crimesc.com.

This is an ongoing investigation, and we will keep you updated as the story develops.

