One dead, one injured during suspected road rage incident in Kershaw County

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Early Sunday morning, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to a possible road rage incident that left one man dead and a woman injured.

The incident happened on Highway 1 South near Watts Hill Road in Elgin.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found a white Dodge Dart occupied by three victims. The male victim died at the scene.

A female victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. She was taken to the hospital.

No information was given on the third passenger.

Deputies say the suspect, or suspects, left the scene and drove toward Lugoff. The suspect(s) car is possibly a newer model, white Honda Accord.

KCSO investigators, the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office and SLED are investigating,

If you have any information, call KCSO at 803-425-1512 or 803-424-4000. To remain anonymous, call 1-888-CRIME-SC.

