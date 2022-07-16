SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Rapper Kodak Black is arrested on drug charges in Florida

FILE - Rapper Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood,...
FILE - Rapper Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif., on Aug. 27, 2017.(Jordan Strauss | Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Rapper Kodak Black was arrested in South Florida on charges of trafficking in oxycodone and possession of a controlled substance.

The rapper, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, was booked Friday into jail in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he awaits a bond hearing.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a release that troopers pulled Black over because he was driving a purple SUV with window tints that appeared darker than the legal limit.

They detected a marijuana smell and then searched the SUV and found a small clear bag with 31 white tablets and almost $75,000 in cash. The tablets were later identified as oxycodone.

The agency says record checks also revealed that Black’s vehicle tag and driver’s license were both expired.

Black’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, said on Twitter that “there are always additional facts and circumstances that give rise to a defense, especially in this case.”

“We will get him a bond today and move forward with resolving the matter quickly,” he said.

Black was also arrested earlier this year in South Florida on trespassing charges. Prosecutors later declined to proceed with the case.

In January 2020, then-President Donald Trump commuted a three-year federal prison sentence the rapper had for falsifying documents used to buy weapons. Black had served about half his sentence.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump’s death ruled accidental; Deposition of Donald Trump, 2 children delayed
Ryan Chase Venable, 24
Man arrested in Lexington County after string of break-ins
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
Mother of man killed in presumed 2015 hit-and-run releases statement on Murdaugh indictments
Sumter Police are looking to identify this man from a surveillance video after a shooting...
Sumter gas station shooting leaves three injured, man in custody
The United States Department of Justice
Columbia woman sentenced in tax refund fraud case

Latest News

FILE - (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Three charged in armed robbery of Columbia postal carrier
Ghost the Repo Man has amassed a digital following of 24,300 and counting across all platforms....
Free gas giveaway brings overwhelming response to Columbia
Traffic is backed up on Interstate 90 after a fatal pileup where at least 20 vehicles crashed...
6 people die after storm causes Montana highway pileup
FILE PHOTO - At least three civilians were killed and three more were injured in a Russian...
Renewed Russian attacks strike several areas of Ukraine