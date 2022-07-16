SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Mega Millions jackpot grows to $530M after no winner

Tuesday's drawing will place it eight in the top Mega Millions jackpots.
Tuesday's drawing will place it eight in the top Mega Millions jackpots.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Mega Millions jackpot keeps growing.

There was no winner in Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing worth $480 million, according to a news release from the lottery.

The next drawing is set for Tuesday and is expected to be worth about $530 million. That places it eighth in the top Mega Million jackpots.

The biggest winner was in October of 2018 when one ticket sold in South Carolina won over $ 1.5 billion.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ryan Chase Venable, 24
Man arrested in Lexington County after string of break-ins
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump’s death ruled accidental; Deposition of Donald Trump, 2 children delayed
Stephen Smith was 19 when he died in what investigators called a hit-and-run in Hampton County...
Mother of man killed in presumed 2015 hit-and-run releases statement on Murdaugh indictments
Sumter Police are looking to identify this man from a surveillance video after a shooting...
Sumter gas station shooting leaves three injured, man in custody
A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the USPS after an armed robbery of a letter...
USPS offering $50,000 reward in Orangeburg armed robbery investigation

Latest News

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2019, photo, supporters of LGBTQ rights stage a protest on the street in...
US agencies temporarily barred from enforcing LBGTQ guidance
The Tulsa Police Department are investigating an incident where an elderly man was robbed and...
Police: Assailant wanted after elderly man beaten, robbed inside home
President Joe Biden is laying out a framework for the U.S. to build alliances in the Middle...
'US remains active, engage partner in Middle East': Biden says during tour
PD: Elderly man robbed and beaten