Kitten rescued by good Samaritans through Facebook post

Kitten found in drain
Kitten found in drain(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When it comes to animals, it doesn’t take long for action to be taken.

Angel Renee and her husband were out running errands on Friday when they came across firefighters trying to rescue a kitten stuck in a storm drain. It was right outside the Department of Labor building at 601 Green St. in downtown Augusta.

Several people stopped to help, but no one could get the kitten out of the drain, and the firefighters had to answer an emergency call.

That is, until later Friday evening.

News 12′s Laura Warren posted on Facebook about the kitten and several good Samaritans came to the rescue.

Jonathon Anderson, Candace Sharpe, Chris Harrison and Samantha Grimes to name a few.

Harrison climbed down into the drain, and got the kitten washed up.

And now the kitten has a new forever home.

