Horry County man, grandchild found safe after being reported missing

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have safely located a man and his granddaughter who were reported missing in Horry County.

The Horry County Police Department said 70-year-old David Joyner and his 10-year-old granddaughter Katherine were found at around 2 p.m. Saturday after going missing Friday evening.

The HCPD added a good samaritan couple who saw the two on a Facebook post and helped them change a tire near Camden - which eventually led to them being reunited.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

