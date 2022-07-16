Horry County man, grandchild found safe after being reported missing

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities have safely located a man and his granddaughter who were reported missing in Horry County.

The Horry County Police Department said 70-year-old David Joyner and his 10-year-old granddaughter Katherine were found at around 2 p.m. Saturday after going missing Friday evening.

The HCPD added a good samaritan couple who saw the two on a Facebook post and helped them change a tire near Camden - which eventually led to them being reunited.

