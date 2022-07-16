SkyView
Free gas giveaway brings overwhelming response to Columbia

By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Ghost the Repo man and his team pumped $2,325 worth of gas across 51 cars at the GF Food Mart & Citgo Gas Station on Garners Ferry Road today.

Tirrell “Ghost” Anderson is the pastor of Christ Fellowship International off Bush River Road. When he is not engaged in pastoral work, he repossesses cars alongside a member of his congregation, Jermaine “Butta Black” Byson Sr.

“I’ve been in the repo game for five years now. But Ghost the Repo man has been alive for about six months… and we started Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, TikTok and it just went from there,” said Anderson.

Ghost the Repo Man has amassed a digital following of 24,300 and counting across all platforms. Media and film is managed by church member “P” of Poetik Filmz Studios.

“Giving back to the community ties into pastoring because we’re supposed to take care of our neighbor… We’ve been to seven other cities to giveaway gas,” said Anderson.

According to the Ghost team, every dollar made in vehicle repossession goes back to community service. They have spent anywhere from $80,000 to $90,000 through gas, groceries and vehicle giveaways in four months’ time.

“Ghost and Butta are out here. Giving. Happy. And the bible says, ‘for God loves a cheerful giver.’ Well, how cheerful can you get? Take this as a lesson and give,” said bystander Kenneth Williams.

If interested in community giveaways, Ghost the Repo Man encourages you to follow them across all socials at @ghosttherepoman.

