FIRST ALERT: Hot & Humid week ahead, few storms chances too

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -We’ve got plenty of humidity in the atmosphere this week, so buckle up we’re in for some uncomfortable weather.

First Alert Headlines:

  • Dew points will be in the 70s this week with highs making it into the low 90s making it feel like the upper 90s to 100.
  • There’s a chance of rain and storm pretty much each day this week, with higher chances Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday.
  • Next weekend looks hot with lowered chances of rain and storms, highs are in the mid 90s.
First Alert Summary:

It’s going to be a sticky week this week with warm temperatures in the low 90s and high humidity levels.

Tonight expect lows in the low 70s and a 20% chance of showers and storms. Skies are partly cloudy and we could see a little fog in the early morning hours.

Monday is warm with highs in the low 90s. Expect a 30% chance of some pop-up showers and storms for the afternoon hours.

A cold front starts to near and become more diffuse by Tuesday. Expect lows in the mid 70s and highs reaching the low 90s. There’s a 40% chance of showers and storms as the front nears and stalls.

It’s a little drier, only precip wise, not in humidity, Wednesday. Lows are in the mid 70s again and highs reach the low 90s. Expect a 20% chance of showers and storms.

Small short waves will push over the region Thursday and Friday and that will help usher in a 50% chance of rain and storms. High temps are still in the low 90s and we have mostly cloudy skies. Lows are in the mid 70s.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update

Tonight: A 20% chance for downpours and storms. Lows in the low 70s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 20% chance of afternoon storms. Highs reach the low to mid 90s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of scattered storms. Highs reach the low 90s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and storms. Highs are near 91.

