Estimated Mega Millions jackpot passes half a billion

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Following Friday night’s drawing, the estimated Mega Millions jackpot rose to $530 million and topped half a billion dollars.

The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were 8, 20, 26, 53 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 15.

Mega Millions Officials said the upcoming $530 million jackpot would be the eighth highest in contest history. Here is a look at the top Mega Millions jackpots to date, according to officials.

AmountDate
$1.537 billion10/23/2018
$1.050 billion1/22/2021
$656 million3/30/2012
$648 million12/17/2013
$543 million7/24/2018
$536 million7/8/2016
$533 million3/30/2018
$530 million (est)7/19/2022
$522 million6/7/2019
$516 million5/21//2021

The largest Mega Millions prize of all time was won in South Carolina in 2018.

According to officials, the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.

The next drawing for the jackpot will be live on FOX Carolina on Tuesday, July 19, at 11:00 p.m.

You can participate by buying tickets at your local retailer or visiting Mega Millions for more information.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

