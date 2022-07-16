Estimated Mega Millions jackpot passes half a billion
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Following Friday night’s drawing, the estimated Mega Millions jackpot rose to $530 million and topped half a billion dollars.
The winning numbers for Friday night’s drawing were 8, 20, 26, 53 and 64, plus the gold Mega Ball 15.
Mega Millions Officials said the upcoming $530 million jackpot would be the eighth highest in contest history. Here is a look at the top Mega Millions jackpots to date, according to officials.
|Amount
|Date
|$1.537 billion
|10/23/2018
|$1.050 billion
|1/22/2021
|$656 million
|3/30/2012
|$648 million
|12/17/2013
|$543 million
|7/24/2018
|$536 million
|7/8/2016
|$533 million
|3/30/2018
|$530 million (est)
|7/19/2022
|$522 million
|6/7/2019
|$516 million
|5/21//2021
The largest Mega Millions prize of all time was won in South Carolina in 2018.
According to officials, the odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million.
The next drawing for the jackpot will be live on FOX Carolina on Tuesday, July 19, at 11:00 p.m.
You can participate by buying tickets at your local retailer or visiting Mega Millions for more information.
