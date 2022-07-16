SkyView
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Society (USGS) confirmed another earthquake on Friday night.

According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at around 10:15 p.m., 4.3 miles east of Elgin. It had a magnitude of 1.6 and a depth of 1.86 miles.

Earlier this week, Kershaw County & The Town of Elgin announced that they will hold a virtual earthquake town hall meeting on Wednesday, July 27. According to organizers, experts from multiple departments will be there to answer questions from residents.

