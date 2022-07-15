SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

USPS offering $50,000 reward in Orangeburg armed robbery investigation

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the USPS after an armed robbery of a letter...
A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the USPS after an armed robbery of a letter carrier in Orangburg.(USPS)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPS) announced a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction after an armed robbery in the City of Orangeburg.

On July 12, 2022 the USPS said a letter carrier was robbed by three suspects at gunpoint. The robber happened in the 1300 block of Springdale Dr.

Anyone with information on the case can contact the USPS at 1-877-876-2455 in reference to case number 3769895-ROBB or by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-274-6372. Tips can also be left with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office by calling 803-531-4647.

A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the USPS after an armed robbery of a letter...
A reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the USPS after an armed robbery of a letter carrier in Orangburg.(USPS)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
The United States Department of Justice
Columbia woman sentenced in tax refund fraud case
FILE - (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Three charged in armed robbery of Columbia postal carrier
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
INVESTIGATORS: Suspect and victim drove together in Lugoff homicide
INVESTIGATORS: Suspect and victim drove together in Lugoff homicide

Latest News

Police responded to Founders Way around 12:25 p.m. on Wednesday after they received a call...
Police: Man undergoing evaluation after firing shots in someone’s garage
30th Annual Luau and Dance Showcase
Soda City Live: 30th Annual Luau and Showcase
Trustus presents First Date: The Musical
Soda City Live: First Date at Trustus Theatre
Ryan Chase Venable, 24
Man arrested in Lexington County after string of break-ins