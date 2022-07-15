Sumter residents advised of training exercise at Shaw Air Force Base

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Sumter advised residents to be aware of a training exercise at Shaw Air Force Base.

The city said the 20th Fighter Wing was conducting exercises through the entire week from July 11 to 15, which includes an Active Threat Event scheduled for July 15, 2022.

During the exercise Friday nearby individuals may hear loud noises and simulated gunfire. There may additionally be delays in access to the base or temporary gate closures.

