State agents search for ‘armed and dangerous’ man wanted in shooting

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is looking for tips in the search for a man wanted in a shooting.

TreQuan Stokes, 22, of Orangeburg, was involved in a shooting in the Bamberg County town of Denmark on Friday, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

He is believed to be driving a light blue Honda or black Dodge Charger, she said.

He is 5-feet, 8-inches tall, weighs 225 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.

SLED says he should be considered armed and dangerous and that anyone who sees him should not approach him.

Anyone who spots him should call the SLED Lowcountry regional office at 843-782-3822.

