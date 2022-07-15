SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Software updates for your smart devices

Soda City Live: Software updates for your smart devices
Soda City Live: Software updates for your smart devices(Dawndy Mercer Plank)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - To get the optimum performance out of your iPhones and iPads, we’re to perform the offered software updates. Do you? And when you do, are there some negative consequences? Some users say certain features seem to disappear from their devices after doing an update.

Tommy Price is a business consultant for SmartPhone Medic and Demetril O’Neal is one of the owners of SmartPhone Medic.  They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to talk about how you can get the latest features, update the security system on your device, and fix any bugs that develop.

Learn more at https://smartphonemedic.com/faqs/

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
The United States Department of Justice
Columbia woman sentenced in tax refund fraud case
FILE - (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Three charged in armed robbery of Columbia postal carrier
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
INVESTIGATORS: Suspect and victim drove together in Lugoff homicide
INVESTIGATORS: Suspect and victim drove together in Lugoff homicide

Latest News

Astrology 101
Astrology 101 with Palmetto Healing Arts
Soda City Live: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Soda City Live: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Warren, Biko, Sara and Dawndy
Soda City Live: Get to the know the dogs in the Guardians of the Night K9 5K
Soda City Live: Guardians of the night K9 5K
Soda City Live: Guardians of the night K9 5K