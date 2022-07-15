Soda City Live: Final weekend for “First Date: The Musical” at Trustus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you haven’t already hand an opportunity to watch Broadway’s musical comedy “First Date” performed by Trustus, this is the last weekend to do so.

From Friday, July 15th to Saturday, July 16th the theatre will be showing the production at 8 p.m.

“First Date: The Musical, is a romantic-comedy show that follows a woman who is a serial dater.

It’s perfect for date night or to check out with friends.

Tickets can be found online, here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.