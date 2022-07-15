SkyView
Soda City Live: Final weekend for “First Date: The Musical” at Trustus

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you haven’t already hand an opportunity to watch Broadway’s musical comedy “First Date” performed by Trustus, this is the last weekend to do so.

From Friday, July 15th to Saturday, July 16th the theatre will be showing the production at 8 p.m.

“First Date: The Musical, is a romantic-comedy show that follows a woman who is a serial dater.

It’s perfect for date night or to check out with friends.

Tickets can be found online, here.

