Soda City Live: Columbia’s Ballroom Company hosts 30th annual luau dance showcase

By Sierra Artemus
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Maybe you’ve always wanted to try ballroom dancing and didn’t know where to start.

Columbia’s Ballroom Company will host its 30th annual Luau and Showcase this weekend and it’s a great way to get introduced to the world of ballroom dancing.

The event will be at 125 D Outlet Pointe Blvd and doors will open at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $55 at the door.

The dance showcase will be at 2:30 p.m.

The champagne reception at 6 p.m. ( $130 with drinks, dinner and dancing) and dinner and dancing at 7 p.m.

For more info, call (803) 750- 0181 or visit here.

