Shooting at Sumter gas station leaves three injured

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is working to identify a man on a surveillance video after a shooting Thursday.

Officers were called to the El Cheapo on South Guignard Dr. at around 7:30 p.m. Investigators found two men, ages 44 and 32 with injuries inside. A third man, 37, was injured and was driven in a personal vehicle to Prisma Health Tuomey. All three were treated for gunshot wounds and eventually released.

Sumter Police are looking to identify this vehicle and a man seen on surveillance video after a shooting injured three people Thursday. (Sumter Police Department)

An investigation is currently underway to find out what led to the shooting and identify the shooter. Anyone with information on the case can contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700 or by leaving a tip with Crime Stoppers.

