SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

The search continues for a missing father of two from Charlotte

Douglas Kocher has not been in contact with his loved ones since June 27.
Officials are still searching for 44-year-old Douglas Kocher as his family remains concerned...
Officials are still searching for 44-year-old Douglas Kocher as his family remains concerned about his well-being.(WBTV)
By Brandon Hamilton
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been more than two weeks since a Charlotte man was last seen by his loved ones.

Douglas Kocher is a 44-year-old father of two and has not been seen or heard from in 17 days. In fact, the last time anyone was able to get in contact with him was on June 27 when he texted his girlfriend, Jennifer Beck.

“He sent me a text on the 27th that morning and he said, ‘Can you go over and get the dogs, I left a key underneath the mat for you. And I love you,’ and that was the last thing that I heard,” Beck said through tears. “Nobody has seen him, we’re so worried. If anybody has seen him please just call.”

Earlier this month the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) put out information asking for the public’s help in finding Kocher.

So far, there has been no luck.

CMPD says the man was last seen on Otter Creek Drive in south Charlotte, and is believed to be driving a black 2001 Toyota Camry with an Ohio license plated, numbered ‘DSR-9257.’

Beck said he left without his driver’s license, credit cards or his medicine.

“He was supposed to pick up the kids this last Thursday and didn’t show up again,” she said. “It’s horrible. Absolutely horrible. We don’t know what to think.”

She described Kocher as an avid baseball fan, a sport that he recently played in a local softball league.

His kids are aged seven and nine.

If you have seen or have any information regarding Kocher, you are asked to contact CMPD.

Related: Catawba and Burke County authorities searching for suspect in missing person case

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
Family says funeral home shipped brothers ashes incorrectly
Family of Lexington man considers suing a Midlands funeral home after the man’s ashes didn’t show up for weeks
19-year-old Bowen Turner enters the courtroom for a probation revocation hearing Wednesday...
Judge revokes Bowen Turner’s probation, orders him to register as sex offender
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
Dylan Steele
Guilty plea entered in deadly boating crash in Newberry County

Latest News

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
If you see Weston, the Columbia Police Department asks to call 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers at...
Missing vulnerable adult, last seen near Harbison Blvd.
Charles Lang, Jr.
Man charged in connection with Main St. stabbing
wis
FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms possible this weekend