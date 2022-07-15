SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Retired Justice Stephen Breyer joining Harvard law faculty

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer has handed in his notice.(Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 12:05 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Retired Justice Stephen Breyer is getting a different title: professor.

Harvard said Friday that Breyer, who retired from the Supreme Court June 30, is re-joining its law school faculty. Breyer is a graduate of the law school and first joined the Harvard faculty in 1967. He continued to teach at Harvard after he became a federal appeals court judge in 1980 until former President Bill Clinton nominated him to the Supreme Court in 1994.

Harvard said in a statement that Breyer will “teach seminars and reading groups, continue to write books and produce scholarship, and participate in the intellectual life of the school and in the broader Harvard community.”

Breyer, 83, does not yet have any classes listed in Harvard’s online course catalog. However, the school said his appointment as Byrne Professor of Administrative Law and Process would be effective immediately. Breyer is a longtime expert in administrative law, the law surrounding government agencies, and co-authored a textbook on the subject.

Harvard’s announcement included a statement from Breyer. “I am very pleased to return to Harvard to teach there and to write,” he said. “Among other things, I will likely try to explain why I believe it important that the next generations of those associated with the law engage in work, and take approaches to law, that help the great American constitutional experiment work effectively for the American people.”

Breyer has not said what else he might do in retirement. A 1937 law allows retired Supreme Court justices to continue to hear and decide cases on lower federal courts, a practice called “sitting by designation.” Breyer has not said if that is something he will do.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
The United States Department of Justice
Columbia woman sentenced in tax refund fraud case
FILE - (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Three charged in armed robbery of Columbia postal carrier
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
INVESTIGATORS: Suspect and victim drove together in Lugoff homicide
INVESTIGATORS: Suspect and victim drove together in Lugoff homicide

Latest News

Joseph James Williamson
‘Groomed the victim for years’: Darlington County man sentenced to 13 years for sexual contact with minor
A person shops for clothing at a retail store. U.S. consumer confidence dipped in June as many...
Retail sales up 1% in June, easing fears of a recession
Scene of shooting incident involving a child on Taylor Road in West Union.
Family gives update after 7-year-old shot in Oconee County
President Joe Biden participates a virtual summit with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid, not...
In West Bank, Biden embraces ‘two states for two peoples’
FILE PHOTO - Brittney Griner is shown in this file photo. Griner’s defense lawyers presented...
Brittney Griner’s lawyer: WNBA star had doctor’s letter for cannabis