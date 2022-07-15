SkyView
Police advise of temporary intersection closure in Columbia for traffic work

Image depicting traffic cones
Image depicting traffic cones
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Drivers in Columbia were advised of upcoming road closures by the Columbia Police Department (CPD).

The City of Columbia’s Traffic Engineering Department is scheduled to remove traffic signals at at Bull and Taylor St. during utility pole replacement on July 17, 2022. The work is scheduled to begin at around 6:00 p.m. and last through the evening.

CPD said these routes will be used as detours to help assist commuters:

  • Northbound traffic on Bull Street will be diverted east and west on Hampton Street.
  • Southbound traffic will be diverted east and west on Blanding Street.
  • Westbound traffic on Taylor Street will be diverted north and south on Pickens Street.
  • Eastbound traffic will be diverted north and south on Marion Street.

