Operation Southern Slow Down to kick off next week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Drivers across the South are being urged to slow down as part of Operation Southern Slow Down.

The multi-state speeding crackdown kicks off Monday, July 18, 2022. The weeklong campaign of speed enforcement and public education includes five states. These states are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

A joint press conference between South Carolina and Georgia law enforcement agencies will start the campaign. It is scheduled for Monday, July 18, 2022, at the I-20 Rest Area in Augusta. It will be live streamed from the South Carolina Department of Public Safety’s (SCDPS) Facebook page.

In South Carolina, an increased South Carolina Highway Patrol presence will be on the interstates and highways from July 19 to July 22.

SCDPS said there has been a substantial increase in the number of vehicles driving over 100 mph in the last two years. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the United States has seen a 6.6% increase in traffic fatalities and speed-related traffic deaths compared to 2019.

Operation Southern Slow Down originally began in 2017 under the name Operation Southern Shield. SCDPS said from 2017 through 2020 the states participating in the program see a 14% drop in speed-related traffic deaths during the campaign compared to the week before.

