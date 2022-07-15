SkyView
Officials respond to structure fire on Peeples Street in Columbia

Officials respond to structure fire on Peeples Street in Columbia
Officials respond to structure fire on Peeples Street in Columbia(CRFD)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning in the 1700 block of Peeples Street.

Firefighters arrived at the scene just before 4:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire and black smoke coming from a building on a commercial property. When they arrived, they found the building engulfed in flames.

Crews were able to get the fire and scene under control in minutes, according to CRFD. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.

