Officials respond to structure fire on Peeples Street in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia-Richland Fire Department responded to a fire Friday morning in the 1700 block of Peeples Street.

Firefighters arrived at the scene just before 4:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a fire and black smoke coming from a building on a commercial property. When they arrived, they found the building engulfed in flames.

Reports came in that fire and black smoke could be seen coming from a building on the property.



No one was injured.

Crews were able to get the fire and scene under control in minutes, according to CRFD. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Richland County Fire Marshal’s Office.

