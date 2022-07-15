Nationwide 988 suicide prevention lifeline launches Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Starting Saturday, people in crisis all across the country can get help by dialing just three numbers: 988.

That’s the new nationwide suicide prevention lifeline, and it will finally be active this weekend after years of work and preparation.

“It’s something that we’ve worked for for a while, and we’re glad to see if coming to fruition,” NAMI South Carolina Executive Director Bill Lindsey said.

Up through now, people with suicidal thoughts or dealing with mental health crises had to dial a 10-digit number to get on the line and talk with a trained counselor.

But Saturday and beyond, that critical help will be just three numbers away.

“We just don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, so we’re just waiting to see what happens,” Kathy Eckart, the director of crisis intervention services for Mental Health America of Greenville County, said.

In South Carolina, all calls to this lifeline go through Mental Health America of Greenville County, which is currently the state’s lone call center.

Eckart said its staff have been able to answer around 90% of the calls coming through in the last several weeks, but they are expecting that volume to increase once the 988 number is active.

“They are predicting that our call volume will increase by four to 10 times,” Eckart said.

The Greenville center has used pandemic relief money from the federal government to increase the capacity of calls it takes, but it is still in search of longer-term, sustainable funding to ensure it has the staff to answer those calls.

The state legislature set aside $1.3 million in the current state budget to open a second call center in Charleston, which they are looking to have up and running by early next year.

Until then, calls they cannot answer in Greenville will be forwarded to counselors in other states, so advocates maintain people who need help will get it.

“If it’s rolled over to another state, will that state know where our resources are and how to help someone in South Carolina?” Lindsey said.

Nonetheless, mental health advocates are excited about launch of 988.

“Sometimes when we’re in a crisis, our thinking and processing isn’t the best it can be, and so to remember a 10-digit code to reach out to a crisis resource can be very difficult,” Jessica Barnes, program manager of the South Carolina Department of Mental Health’s Office of Suicide Prevention, said. “This will help more people remember the number, could help more people reach out when they’re in need, and know more about the resources for them.”

Advocates said the vast majority of emergencies are able to be handled on the call, with trained staff talking through them with the person calling.

But they can also get callers set up with more resources and help if they need it, including mobile crisis units that can come out to the caller and stabilization units where they can go if they need that level of care.

Help is available for free, 24/7, for anyone in crisis.

Starting Saturday, people can call 988 to speak with a trained counselor. Before then, they can call 1-800-273-TALK (8255), which will still be active once the 988 lifeline launches.

In South Carolina, people can get help by texting HOPE4SC to 741741.

Also starting Saturday, a chat feature will be available on 988lifeline.org

