Missing vulnerable adult, last seen near Harbison Blvd.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vulnerable adult.

85-year-old Dorothy Weston was last seen at the Walmart on Harbison Blvd., around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.

Police say she could be driving a gray Ford Freestyle, and wearing white striped pants and a gray shirt.

🚨Missing Vulnerable Adult🚨#ColumbiaPDSC officers are looking for 85 y/o Dorothy Weston. She was last seen at 5 PM today at the Harbison Walmart. She may be driving a gray Ford Freestyle (SC tag AVH-741) & wearing a gray shirt w/white striped pants. Call 9-1-1 or 888-CRIME-SC. pic.twitter.com/gFx1IXOKlI — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 15, 2022

If you see Weston, the Columbia Police Department asks to call 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

