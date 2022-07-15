SkyView
Missing vulnerable adult, last seen near Harbison Blvd.

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a vulnerable adult.

85-year-old Dorothy Weston was last seen at the Walmart on Harbison Blvd., around 5 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.

Police say she could be driving a gray Ford Freestyle, and wearing white striped pants and a gray shirt.

If you see Weston, the Columbia Police Department asks to call 9-1-1 or Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

