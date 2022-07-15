SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Man arrested in Lexington County after string of break-ins

Ryan Chase Venable, 24
Ryan Chase Venable, 24(LCSD)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man in Lexington County is in custody after investigators said he broke in to multiple vehicles and a house.

Ryan Chase Venable, 24, is charged with:

  • Five counts of breaking into a motor vehicle
  • One count of first-degree burglary
  • One count of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance
  • Two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm

Investigators said he is accused of breaking into five cars and one house in the space of a week. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was able to track Venable after AirPods were stolen out of a vehicle on Smith’s Market Road on July 14, 2022.

Sheriff Jay Koon said, “The ‘Find My AirPods’ feature led deputies to Venable’s house.”

After securing a search warrant, deputies found guns, tools and other items reported stolen from the break-ins in the neighborhood.

Koon said, “These were valuable items, ranging from a lawnmower and other power tools, to expensive electronics. We’re also glad the guns we recovered won’t be out there on the street.”

Venable was arrested Thursday at his home. Deputies found pills in his possession that were not prescribed to him, leading to a drug charge. He is currently held at the Lexington County Detention Center, a judge denied him bond.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
The United States Department of Justice
Columbia woman sentenced in tax refund fraud case
FILE - (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Three charged in armed robbery of Columbia postal carrier
FILE - In this May 9, 2016 file photo, Ivana Trump, ex-wife of President Donald Trump, attends...
Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73
INVESTIGATORS: Suspect and victim drove together in Lugoff homicide
INVESTIGATORS: Suspect and victim drove together in Lugoff homicide

Latest News

30th Annual Luau and Dance Showcase
Soda City Live: 30th Annual Luau and Showcase
Trustus presents First Date: The Musical
Soda City Live: First Date at Trustus Theatre
Modern Companion was one of 16 businesses that won "America's Coolest" in the 2022 competition...
Chapin pet store wins national award
According to CPD, the man is accused of threatening an employee of the Walgreens located on the...
CPD looking for Walgreens armed robbery suspect