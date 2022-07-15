Man arrested in Lexington County after string of break-ins

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A man in Lexington County is in custody after investigators said he broke in to multiple vehicles and a house.

Ryan Chase Venable, 24, is charged with:

Five counts of breaking into a motor vehicle

One count of first-degree burglary

One count of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance

Two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm

Investigators said he is accused of breaking into five cars and one house in the space of a week. The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department was able to track Venable after AirPods were stolen out of a vehicle on Smith’s Market Road on July 14, 2022.

Sheriff Jay Koon said, “The ‘Find My AirPods’ feature led deputies to Venable’s house.”

After securing a search warrant, deputies found guns, tools and other items reported stolen from the break-ins in the neighborhood.

Koon said, “These were valuable items, ranging from a lawnmower and other power tools, to expensive electronics. We’re also glad the guns we recovered won’t be out there on the street.”

Venable was arrested Thursday at his home. Deputies found pills in his possession that were not prescribed to him, leading to a drug charge. He is currently held at the Lexington County Detention Center, a judge denied him bond.

