‘It’s something so evil’: Brother remains in coma after set on fire at bus stop, sister says

GLENDALE, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - A family in Arizona says their brother remains at the hospital after suffering third-degree burns when he was set on fire at a bus stop.

The man’s sister, Riquida Angerer, said her brother Blake is making minor improvements, but his condition is touch and go. She said their lives would never be the same.

“I can’t picture my life without him,” Riquida said.

She calls Blake her best friend.

“When you ask about my brother, he’s the one who will give his last to people. He’s always positive. He’s always smiling. He’s always bubbly,” she said.

Riquida told Arizona’s Family that Blake fell asleep at a bus stop in Glendale on July 3 before he was set on fire.

A suspect, later identified by police as Luciano Simmons, reportedly poured gas on Blake and then used a butane torch to set him on fire. Blake ran into a nearby Circle K, where a witness and clerk poured water on him and called 911.

“It’s something so evil. His body is burned from head to toe,” Riquida said.

The family said Blake remains in a coma at the hospital.

“They had to build a new arm out of mesh so that when they can attach new skin to it, that there’s something to attach it to,” she explained.

Simmons reportedly remained on the scene. The clerk pointed him out and told investigators he filled up a water bottle with gas.

Authorities said Simmons told them he bought it for his gas-powered bicycle. He’s been charged with aggravated assault.

“Look at what my brother is going through,” Riquida said. “His life is never going to be the same. And our lives are never going to be the same.”

Riquida said she’s fighting to have the charges against Simmons upgraded. She’s also asking for prayers. The family has set up a GoFundMe account.

