‘It makes me feel really happy:’ Myrtle Beach brothers use lemonade, cookie stand to help fire department

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Eight-year-old Keegan Ruggieri and his six-year-old brother, Brody, love two things: cookies and the Myrtle Beach Fire Department.

They’ve now combined those loves to help out first responders in a big way.

“It makes me feel really happy,” said Keegan, who’s come to be affectionately known as “The Cookie Monster.”

The two recently opened a stand selling lemonade and those homemade cookies, eventually raising over $400.

But that money didn’t go into their piggy banks. Instead, it was donated to the MBFD Water Rescue Team on Friday.

“To see them care about the department and keep coming around and want to do something, and just wanting to give back to their community, in general, is a good thing,” said MBFD Capt. Jonathan Evans.

It all started with the brothers’ trips to the beach, where they would give out homemade cookies. Keegan and Brody wanted to show their support even more, so they decided to open the stand.

Evans said the department appreciates the family’s hard work and the money will go toward new equipment.

“It’s nice to have the support of the community,” he said. “When it comes to the team because we want to be there for them, so it’s nice to have them there for us.”

