‘Groomed the victim for years’: Darlington County man sentenced to 13 years for sexual contact with minor

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County man is sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to criminal sexual contact, 2nd degree, with a minor.

Joseph James Williamson entered a guilty plea on July 13 before Judge Michael Nettles in Darlington County.

Investigators found Williamson had been grooming the victim for years.

According to court documents, in November 2019, the victim’s mother found sexually explicit messages on her daughter’s phone from Williamson. The two communicated via social media and text. Williamson was 47 years old at the time and the victim was 14 years old.

Investigator Carol Tarte with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office obtained records from their social media and examined the victim’s phone, which revealed additional sexually explicit messages. Some were sent to the victim while Williamson was on a cruise with his family.

Williamson was arrested and, following a waiver of his rights, admitted he first sexually assaulted the victim in June 2019, then again in August and October 2019.

The victim acknowledged the incidents during a forensic interview.

Williamson was sentenced to 13 years of active incarceration and he must register as a sex offender.

