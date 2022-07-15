SkyView
Furry Friend Friday - Diva

WIS News 10 Sunrise airs Monday through Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Jul. 15, 2022
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Diva is a 6-year-old Terrier mix waiting to be adopted at Pawmetto Lifeline.

We first saw Diva on the municipal shelter’s list about dogs that were going to be euthanized that week. Pawmetto Lifeline couldn’t let this stunning girl lose her life.  We immediately saw her potential as a wonderful forever companion and stepped in to save her just in time!

Diva is a super sweet, laidback girl. She loves a good belly rub, even if she just met you. Diva is very playful.  She has so much fun playing, being silly and getting out energy with other dogs! Diva is quite intelligent, easy to train, food-motivated and knows her basic obedience skills.  She would be a great family dog!

PickMe! SC, South Carolina’s statewide adoption event, ends this Saturday! Don’t miss our best adoption deals of the year! Pawmetto Lifeline is offering reduced-fee adoptions to encourage the community to give a homeless dog or cat a home during this time of severe overcrowding. All dogs 35 pounds and up are $50. All cats and kittens are $25. Adoption fees include spay/neuter, microchip and up-to-date vaccines.

