FIRST ALERT: Warm and humid with a few isolated storms this weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -Good news! The chance of rain and thunder has gone down for today and especially for this weekend!

First Alert Headlines:

Expect a 30% chance of a few showers and storms this evening.

There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms Saturday and Sunday with mid to upper 80s to the low 90s for high temps.

Next week is a little warmer with chances of rain and storms each day.

Highs reach the mid 90s by Wednesday next week.

First Alert Summary:

We have just a 30% chance of showers and storms this evening as our stalled front lingers over the Coastal Plain of SC. Expect lows tonight to be in the low 70s with partly cloudy skies.

Saturday we see highs reach the upper 80s with a 20% chance of showers and storms. We still have a trough in the jet stream to our north, this means we see temps just a little below average and we have chances of rain and storms. Expect plenty of humidity throughout the day.

Sunday is similar, but southern flow kicks in a little more and helps warm us up into the low 90s. There’s a 20% chance of showers and storms for the afternoon as there’s enough heat and humidity to warrant some instability in the atmosphere.

Monday a cold front is slowly approaching, but it still too far west (Tennessee) for it to cause much problems for us. But it will bump our chances of rain in the afternoon up to 30%. Lows are in the low 70s and highs reach the low 90s.

Tuesday we are similar as this front slowly moves into the mountains of NC. We have a 50% chance of afternoon storms with lows in the mid 70s and highs in the low 90s.

Wednesday we are a bit warmer as a southern surge of air comes in ahead of the front allowing for some mid 90s. The front will bring a 30% chance of showers and storms.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update

Tonight: A 20% chance for some isolated storms. Lows are in the low 70s.

Saturday: A 20% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the upper 80s and humid.

Sunday: A 20% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the low 90s and humid.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 50% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon storms. Highs reach the mid 90s.

