Fairfield County Detention Center Director abruptly resigns

After four decades of employment with the county, the Fairfield County Detention Center Director resigned Thursday.

Teresa Lawson submitted her resignation July 14, 2022, which was effective immediately. The county said her letter described frustration with staffing at the center and with the current administration.

In a statement, the county said, “Notwithstanding her resignation, we thank Ms. Lawson for her service to Fairfield County and the Detention Center.”

The county said, “The staffing challenges faced at the Detention Center are similar to the challenges faced by other correctional facilities throughout the State. The decision to hire a deputy director, who can also serve in some capacity as a corrections officer, was made to assist with the current staffing concern.”

