Deputies investigating after 7-year-old girl shot in torso

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WEST UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 7-year-old girl was shot in the torso on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home on Taylor Road after a call came at around 3:25 p.m. regarding a shooting incident.

Once on scene, deputies found a girl had sustained a gunshot wound to her upper torso.

They say first aid was administered to the victim and the handgun was secured at the scene. The girl was flown by medical helicopter to the hospital.

Deputies say the shooting is considered accidental in nature and remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

