Demand for electric vehicles continue in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Americans are buying more electrical cars than ever before, according to the Kelley Blue Book second quarter (Q2) sales report.

Q2 revealed that electric vehicle sales have increased twice as much since last year. Approximately 5.6 percent of new-car sales across Q2 were electric.

Per local dealerships, South Carolina is not removed from the national demand for these vehicles.

“[Tesla’s] don’t sit around for long… it’s all in the old adage of supply and demand,” said Dub Rountree, owner of Philips Auto Tech—a used car dealership and service shop.

Rountree says that Tesla’s are not impossible to supply but rather difficult to locate.

“Nobody’s selling Tesla’s in the west for cheap money so you can bring it to the east coast and make money on them. That ain’t happenings. And if you buy [Tesla’s] out west, in Texas, you got to pay a truck to ship it. That’s 1,100 dollars,” Rountree said.

While this market catches up with demand, Philips Auto Tech is preparing to fully service these vehicles.

“We were on track to be the first in Columbia to offer full electric [car] service. Then COVID happened and it shut down all the classes… they’re just starting them all backup,” Rountree said.

Per Rountree, no car shops in Columbia offer fully electric car service.

