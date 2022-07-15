SkyView
Crash on I-26 east near Chapin stalls traffic

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-26 east near Exit 97 slowed traffic Friday.

The crash happened around 11:30 a.m., according to SCDOT. Traffic was backed up for two miles between exit 97 and exit 101A at 12 p.m.

Injuries were reported by SC Highway Patrol. There has been no word yet on the extent of the injuries.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

