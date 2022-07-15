SkyView
CPD looking for Walgreens armed robbery suspect

According to CPD, the man is accused of threatening an employee of the Walgreens located on the...
According to CPD, the man is accused of threatening an employee of the Walgreens located on the 7400 block of Broad River Road around 10 p.m. Thursday.(Columbia Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has asked for the community’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

According to CPD, the man is accused of threatening an employee of the Walgreens located on the 7400 block of Broad River Road around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the man demanded money during the armed robbery, but no one was hurt during the incident.

Surveillance footage shows a man in a blue shirt, and black mask.

Have you seen him? Let CPD know, here or by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

