CPD looking for Walgreens armed robbery suspect

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department has asked for the community’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect.

According to CPD, the man is accused of threatening an employee of the Walgreens located on the 7400 block of Broad River Road around 10 p.m. Thursday.

Police say the man demanded money during the armed robbery, but no one was hurt during the incident.

Help us identify this armed robbery suspect. He's accused of threatening a Walgreens employee at the 7400 block of Broad River Road just before 10 p.m. yesterday while demanding $. Thankfully no one was injured. Recognize the suspect? Contact #Crimestoppers w/crime tips. pic.twitter.com/4KB5c5w10Z — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) July 15, 2022

Surveillance footage shows a man in a blue shirt, and black mask.

Have you seen him? Let CPD know, here or by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.