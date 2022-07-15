SkyView
Chapin pet store wins national award

Modern Companion was one of 16 businesses that won "America's Coolest" in the 2022 competition from PETS+ magazines.(Modern Companion)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Chapin pet store was one of 16 businesses selected for a national award.

Modern Companion was chosen as one of the “America’s Coolest” by PETS+ Magazine in their annual contest. The business competed against 80 submissions in this year’s competition.

The contest highlights independent pet stores. Owner Madison St. Gelais said,

“It’s truly an honor to be one of the finalists this year. We celebrate and owe this achievement to our local community, friends, family, and online customer base that continues to support and follow us on this incredible journey. We could not do what we do without them. They have continued to stick with us through every new aspect of our business. And for that, we are internally grateful.”

Modern companion started in 2019 as an online pet accessory brand. It later branched into a brick and mortar storefront after developing a social media following in 2021. More information about the business can be found at the link here.

