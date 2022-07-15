Accident in Blythewood leaves one dead

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) -An accident on Mullis Rd. is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At around 4:30 a.m. on July 15, 2022 an accident at Mullis Rd at Claude Bundrick Rd had first responders at the scene. The driver of a 2008 Nissan Maxima was reported dead at the scene.

Investigators said the car was traveling south when it went off the right side of the road. It landed in a ditch and hit a tree. The cause of the accident is currently unknown.

