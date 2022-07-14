WATCH: Traffic delayed on I-20 after vehicle fire
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Traffic on I-20 West was disrupted Thursday afternoon after a reported vehicle fire.
At around 11:36 a.m. the South Carolina Department of Transportation said a vehicle was on fire. Two lanes are closed while crews work on the scene.
This is a developing story and will be updated as we learn more.
