Three charged in armed robbery of Columbia postal carrier

By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges in federal court related to the armed robbery of a Columbia postal carrier.

Don Everett Peters, III, a/k/a “Pop,” 21, and Shylik Lamont Smalls, a/k/a “Mitch,” 22, both of Columbia, and Elijah Rasue Dewayne Ellis, a/k/a “Smoke,” a/k/a “Black,” 21, of Valdosta, Georgia were charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery of a postal carrier, armed robbery of a postal carrier and thef/possession of a postal arrow key.

The charges come from a March 17, 2022 armed robbery. All three face a maximum sentence of 25 years on the armed robbery charge, five years on the conspiracy charges and up to 10 years on the theft charge.

