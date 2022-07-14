Three charged in armed robbery of Columbia postal carrier

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Three people are facing charges in federal court related to the armed robbery of a Columbia postal carrier.

Don Everett Peters, III, a/k/a “Pop,” 21, and Shylik Lamont Smalls, a/k/a “Mitch,” 22, both of Columbia, and Elijah Rasue Dewayne Ellis, a/k/a “Smoke,” a/k/a “Black,” 21, of Valdosta, Georgia were charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery of a postal carrier, armed robbery of a postal carrier and thef/possession of a postal arrow key.

The charges come from a March 17, 2022 armed robbery. All three face a maximum sentence of 25 years on the armed robbery charge, five years on the conspiracy charges and up to 10 years on the theft charge.

