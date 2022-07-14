SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Soda City Live: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Soda City Live: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat(Town Theatre)
By Dawndy Mercer Plank
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Disco, calypso, rap, country & western, and rock.  You’ll get all that in a musical melting pot in one of the world’s most widely recognized and performed musicals - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Soda City Live: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Soda City Live: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat(Town Theatre)

Scott Vaughan plays the role of Joseph. And Caroline Quinn is the narrator. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to share about bringing the performance back to Town Theatre after ten years.

Soda City Live: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Soda City Live: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat(Town Theatre)

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat opens this Friday, July 15 and runs through the end of the month. The Thursday and Friday performances are at 7:30 p.m.  The Saturday and Sunday performances are at 3 p.m.Town Theatre is located at 1012 Sumter Street in downtown Columbia. Tickets are $15 for those 17 and younger, $20 for seniors, active duty military, and full-time college students, and $25 for adults.

Soda City Live: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Soda City Live: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat(Town Theatre)

You can purchase tickets at http://towntheatre.com/joseph/.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Family says funeral home shipped brothers ashes incorrectly
Family of Lexington man considers suing a Midlands funeral home after the man’s ashes didn’t show up for weeks
19-year-old Bowen Turner enters the courtroom for a probation revocation hearing Wednesday...
Judge revokes Bowen Turner’s probation, orders him to register as sex offender
Since the investigation into the killings began, a state grand jury has handed down 16...
Alex Murdaugh charged with murders of wife, son; Attorneys release statement
Dylan Steele
Guilty plea entered in deadly boating crash in Newberry County
Travis Hammack, 35, sentenced to 25 years for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Chapin business owner sentenced to 25 years for sexual exploitation of a minor

Latest News

Warren, Biko, Sara and Dawndy
Soda City Live: Get to the know the dogs in the Guardians of the Night K9 5K
Soda City Live: Guardians of the night K9 5K
Soda City Live: Guardians of the night K9 5K
Soda City Live: Guardians of the night K9 5K
Soda City Live: Guardians of the night K9 5K
Soda City Live: Guardians of the night K9 5K
Soda City Live: Guardians of the night K9 5K