COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Disco, calypso, rap, country & western, and rock. You’ll get all that in a musical melting pot in one of the world’s most widely recognized and performed musicals - Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Soda City Live: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Town Theatre)

Scott Vaughan plays the role of Joseph. And Caroline Quinn is the narrator. They joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to share about bringing the performance back to Town Theatre after ten years.

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat opens this Friday, July 15 and runs through the end of the month. The Thursday and Friday performances are at 7:30 p.m. The Saturday and Sunday performances are at 3 p.m.Town Theatre is located at 1012 Sumter Street in downtown Columbia. Tickets are $15 for those 17 and younger, $20 for seniors, active duty military, and full-time college students, and $25 for adults.

You can purchase tickets at http://towntheatre.com/joseph/.

