Senior Resources in “urgent need” of volunteers for Meals on Wheels program

FILE
FILE(Chris Joseph)
By Andrew Fancher
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Senior Resources Incorporated needs volunteers to help feed homebound seniors across Richland County.

“Every day we need 50 volunteers to come and pick up meals… and get those to the doorstep of seniors so they can have a hot, nutritious lunch. As well as interact with that volunteer,” said Andy Boozer, Executive Director of Senior Resources.

The organization prepares and delivers 600 hot meals across Richland County every weekday. However, the only Meals on Wheels provider in Richland County is anywhere from 20 to 30 volunteers short on a weekly basis.

“The last few weeks, with gas prices going up, with COVID starting to flare up again, and with summer travel season… we’ve had to encourage [preexisting] volunteers to take that extra route and serve an extra day,” continued Boozer.

When volunteers cannot deliver a meal, their seat is filled with a paid staff member which diverts money from meal service expansion.

In response, Senior Resources announced an “urgent call” for volunteers through Facebook on Tuesday. This, in conjunction with 40 seniors waitlisted for meal services.

“What we are doing now is making sure we have the funding in place and the volunteers… to make sure we never have to stop service once we start it,” concluded Boozer.

The U.S. Census Bureau projects that South Carolina will be home to 1.1 million people over the age of 65 by 2030. Senior Resources hopes to meet this increase with a corresponding community response.

Senior Resources encourages anyone with a running vehicle and free time to submit a volunteer application.

