Registered sex offender to serve 15 years in prison after touching child

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A 31-year-old man in Richland County has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after committing a lewd act on a child in 2019, according to the Columbia Police Department.

CPD says Clayton T. Jones was accused of touching a 7-year-old girl in a sexual manner on June 23, 2019.

According to police, the child told her mother about the criminal act, and authorities were then notified.

Jones has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor after being found guilty Thursday.

During the investigation, officials found the child did not previously know Jones.

