Police searching for missing Sumter teen

Jalayah Vintajash Fleming- missing Sumter 16-year-old
Jalayah Vintajash Fleming- missing Sumter 16-year-old(Sumter Police Department)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:38 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking the public for help with locating 16-year-old Jalayah Vintajash Fleming.

Fleming was last seen around Tuesday afternoon walking away from her Community Street home.

Officials say the teen is about 5′8 and 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a green tank top, blue jean shorts and red glasses.

The Sumter Police ask that anyone who might have seen her or knows where she could be is asked to contact the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

