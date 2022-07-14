SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Overnight quake hits Midlands; Virtual earthquake town hall meeting announced

(WIS)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 1.3 magnitude earthquake was reported in the Midlands overnight, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

USGS says the quake hit Elgin, South Carolina at 3:16 a.m. Thursday and had a depth of 2 kilometers.

We’re told this is 20.2 miles northeast of Columbia.

Kershaw County and the Town of Elgin announced a virtual earthquake town hall meeting on Wednesday, July 27 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. It will be livestreamed on Kershaw County’s Facebook and Youtube pages.

MORE NEWS: Tanglewood Middle School SRO honored by Upstate ministry, students

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Family says funeral home shipped brothers ashes incorrectly
Family of Lexington man considers suing a Midlands funeral home after the man’s ashes didn’t show up for weeks
Travis Hammack, 35, sentenced to 25 years for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Chapin business owner sentenced to 25 years for sexual exploitation of a minor
19-year-old Bowen Turner enters the courtroom for a probation revocation hearing Wednesday...
Judge revokes Bowen Turner’s probation, orders him to register as sex offender
Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Alex Murdaugh to be charged in murders of wife and son, attorney confirms
Dylan Steele
Guilty plea entered in deadly boating crash in Newberry County

Latest News

In the last six months, there have been several police chases that ended with deadly crashes in...
A closer look at Midlands police pursuit policies following several that have ended deadly in the last six months
Dylan Steele
Guilty plea entered in deadly boating crash in Newberry County
CPD investigating a stabbing at Main and Calhoun
Man stabbed on Main and Calhoun, investigators say
FILE PHOTO
South Carolina abortion providers file lawsuit challenging six-week abortion ban