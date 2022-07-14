SkyView
KCSO investigating shooting in Lugoff

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - On Wednesday, July 13, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report that someone had been shot.

According to officials, around 9:30 p.m., they received a 9-1-1 call from someone stating he shot a man because he was being attacked by him.

The man, who had been shot was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“Regardless of the circumstances, it is always unfortunate when a life is lost. At this time, we do not feel any other citizen is in danger. We are in the early stages of this investigation and will give updates when they are available. Please keep all parties involved in your prayers,” said Sheriff Lee Boan.

