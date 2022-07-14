SkyView
Advertisement

Juvenile suspect arrested in City of Newberry gang shooting

Damani Ahkiel Davenport
Damani Ahkiel Davenport(Newberry County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Jul. 14, 2022 at 2:04 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The Newberry Police Department said a juvenile suspect is facing charges after a shooting in the city.

On Sunday, July 10, 2022 officers investigated a shooting at the Little Caesar’s in the 1300 block of Wilson Rd. Damani Ahkiel Davenport, 17, was arrested July 12, 2022.

He is charged with three counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and Breach of Peace, Aggravated in Nature. Jail records said Davenport was denied bond.

Investigators said the shooting is related to an ongoing feud between rival gang members and the victim.

An additional suspect, 22-year-old Davonta Shyquone Holley is also wanted in connection to the shooting.

