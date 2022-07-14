SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

‘I should have been dead’: Man says he was drugged, robbed after meeting woman at bar

A man says a woman drugged him and stole items. (Source: WSVN, Fort Lauderdale Police Dept., apartment surveillance, bar surveillance video, stock photo, CNN)
By Brandon Beyer
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) - What started as a night out with friends was an expensive loss for a Fort Lauderdale man.

Bobby Scali, 45, said he lost valuables that evening and almost lost his life.

“Doctors said I should have been dead with the amount of drugs that were in me,” Scali said.

On June 10, Scali said he was out with friends at a popular bar and remembers a woman approaching him there but blacking out after the encounter.

“The next thing I know, I woke up in my apartment almost paralyzed. I couldn’t feel my legs, couldn’t talk,” Scali said.

The 45-year-old also said his $40,000 Rolex and $10,000 Breitling were gone.

“I noticed my watch was missing, and my phone was missing,” he said.

Scali said he doesn’t remember the walk back to his apartment with the woman, but surveillance cameras caught the pair crossing a parking lot before entering a lobby.

Florida police said they are investigating the situation. The woman has not currently been identified.

Meanwhile, Scali said nights out on the town are now a bit different.

“It’s definitely different. I don’t even care if I get my valuables back. I would like her caught and prosecuted,” Scali said.

Copyright 2022 WSVN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Once-prominent attorney Alex Murdaugh is in jail on theft charges.
Alex Murdaugh to be charged in murders of wife and son, attorney confirms
Travis Hammack, 35, sentenced to 25 years for sexual exploitation of a minor.
Chapin business owner sentenced to 25 years for sexual exploitation of a minor
A large police presence was reported at the intersection of Shop Rd. Monday afternoon.
Police chase on Pineview Road ends in fatal collision, investigators reveal details of pursuit
Family says funeral home shipped brothers ashes incorrectly
Family of Lexington man considers suing a Midlands funeral home after the man’s ashes didn’t show up for weeks
One of the group climbed to the roof using clothes and other items to get over the razor wire....
Juveniles at DJJ break into building, climb over razor wire to roof

Latest News

'Doc' Antle is in custody.
Myrtle Beach Safari owner featured in ‘Tiger King’ pleads not guilty in federal wildlife trafficking case
Jalayah Vintajash Fleming- missing Sumter 16-year-old
Police searching for missing Sumter teen
In the last six months, there have been several police chases that ended with deadly crashes in...
A closer look at Midlands police pursuit policies following several that have ended deadly in the last six months
Rescue workers clearing rubble of destroyed house after a Russian attack in a residential...
Ukraine: Russian attacks kill 10; US condemns deportations