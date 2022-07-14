SkyView
FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms possible this weekend

First Alert Day issued for this evening, then more rain and storms for our weekend.
WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Jul. 13, 2022 at 6:30 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The best chance of rain and thunder is this evening will be south of I-20.

First Alert Headlines:

  • First Alert for this evening’s rain and storms, some of the rain could be heavy at times.
  • There’s a 50% chance of rain and storms for Friday.
  • There’s a 40% chance of showers and storms Saturday and Sunday with mid to upper 80s for high temps.
  • Next week is a little warmer with a 30-40% chance of rain and storms each day.
First Alert Summary:

Heads up! We’ve still got a chance of storms and rain this evening. The best chance of heavy rain, which could lead to localized flooding is south of I 20. The Weather Prediction Center has areas south of Columbia under a “slight” risk of excessive rain. The marginal risk from the Storm Prediction Center has shifted farther southeast into the Low Country and Pee Dee. Chance of rain and thunder is around 50%.

Friday we have a stationary boundary over the region and that will continue to fire off chances of rain and thunder. There’s a 50% chance of storms. Highs are in the upper 80s for the afternoon and skies are mostly cloudy.

Saturday and Sunday we still have this boundary hanging out and we also have a high pressure system, the Bermuda High, that will funnel in southern flow bringing in humidity and heat from the Atlantic. This brings a 40% chance of showers and storms for each day. Highs Saturday are in the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday.

Monday we have a 40% chance of rain and storms as well with temps reaching the upper 80s.

By Tuesday we start heating back up into the low 90s. There’s a 30% chance of rain and storms mainly during the afternoon hours.

The tropics are quiet right now.

Forecast Update

FIRST ALERT Tonight: A 50% chance for downpours and storms.

Friday: A 50% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: A 40% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the mid 80s and humid.

Sunday: A 40% chance for downpours and storms. Highs in the upper 80s and humid.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a 30% chance of showers and storms. Highs are in the low 90s.

